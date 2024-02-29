“I’m Going Into Movie Industry This Year” – Fireboy DML

Adedamola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer, has announced aspirations to enter the film industry this year.

He claimed he took the bold step because he always receive compliments that he is “very dramatic”.

The singer stated that he has shown some acting talent in several of his music videos, but he plans to make his major acting debut this year.

In a recent interview with Billboard News, Fireboy also announced that he would release an album this year.

He said, “I am excited to share with the fans that I am releasing my album this year. I am finishing up the album here in LA. I’ve got an apartment with a pool. I want to be in an environment that reeks of happiness, peace of mind, and comfort. And that’s what I want the album to sound like.

“I am also going into the movie industry. Yeah, I am going to be acting. My people have always said that I am a dramatic young man. I mean, I know being dramatic does not equate to knowing how to act but I do know how to act. I have acted in a couple of music videos. I can’t let this gift [acting talent] waste.”