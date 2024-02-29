“My Kids Came Miraculously” – Rapper Illbliss Reflects On Battle With Childlessness

Tobechukwu Ejiofor, nicknamed Illbliss, a Nigerian rapper and actor, has spoken out about his eight-year fight with childlessness with his wife Munachiso.

Recall that the rapper and his wife battled childlessness for eight years before welcoming their first child, Sochikaima in 2017.

In 2020, the couple welcomed another daughter, Kachimsideh.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Illbliss claimed that his children were conceived “miraculously”. He stated that his first daughter was born after eight years of waiting, and his second daughter was born prematurely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He cited his children as the inspiration for his latest album, ‘SideKai.’ The rapper explained that the title was derived from the combination of their names, Kachimsideh and Sochikaima.

While speaking, he said,

“I am a girl-dad. I have two beautiful daughters. Sochikaima is 6, and Kachimsideh is 3. So, my album title ‘SideKai’ was coined from their names.

“My kids came miraculously. Kaima came in after eight years of marriage. It took my wife and me a long time before we started having kids. Side also came during COVID-19, 2020. She came as a premature baby. So, they all came in miraculously.”