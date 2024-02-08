Insecurity: “Our Goal Is To Restore Peace And Security For Citizens” – DHQ Tells Nigerians

The Defence headquarters, has reassured Nigerians that the armed forces will continue to hunt terrorists and their cohorts across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, led this out on Thursday, while speaking on operations in the last week, in Abuja.

He said: “Since the beginning of the year, several terrorists and their leaders have been killed or badly injured owing to offensive actions by both land and air forces. Troops are continuing their actions even at this very moment and we are proud of them and appreciate their brave conduct.

“Even though it might not seem that way due to recent events across the country, the fact remains that, our goal is to restore peace and security for citizens to have an enjoyable life. We will continue to do that in spite of the current circumstances. Troops will continue fighting with great effort, determination and sacrifice to bring about great results.

“For instance, in the month of January 2024, troop’s neutralized 266 terrorists arrested 463 violent extremists/insurgents and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 assorted ammunitions.

“In the month of January 24, troops operating in the Niger Delta denied oil theft of the estimated sum of over N2.825billion (Two Billion Eight Hundred and Twenty One Million Five Hundred and Three Thousand and Nine Hundred Sixty Two Naira (N2,821,503,962.00).

“In the month of January, troops recovered 237 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated guns, 18 pump action guns, 55 Dane guns, 6, 807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 421 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm and 506 live cartridges.