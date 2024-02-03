Kcee Criticizes Harrysong Over Claims Of Writing His Hit Songs

Famous artist and co-founder of Five Star Music, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has criticised his former signee, Harrysong, for constant accusation of authoring the majority of his chart-topping songs while at the label.

Notably, Harrysong has maintained that he wrote several of Kcee’s hit songs and has frequently accused Kcee and his brother, E-Money, of withholding him creative rights.

In the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast, Kcee expounded on Harrysong’s accusations.

In his words, Harrysong was still living in the village with his grandmother when him and Presh, his former partner, won the Star Quest talent event and signed a three-album record deal with Kennis Music.

He continued by saying that even though he left Five Star Music eight years ago, he (kcee) is still independently generating hit songs.

Kcee expressed concern for Harrysong’s welfare, suggesting that, in light of his documented disputes with his wife and previous manager, Soso, he could need spiritual guidance.

In his words,

“When I won Star Quest, Harrysong was in the village with his grandmother. I did three albums with Kennis Music, did Harrysong write those? Harrysong has a problem, we need to pray for him. Jokes apart, we need to pray for him.”