Man Bags Four Years Jail Term For Stealing Electric Cables Worth N1.4m

One Ugar Ebenezer, 20, was on Monday sentenced to four years imprisonment for stealing electric cables worth N1.4m in Ekiti State.

The defendant who was convicted and sentenced by an Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, Ado Ekiti District, was arraigned before the court on August 23, 2022, on a two-count charge bordering on breaking and stealing.

“That Ugar Ebenezer on 18/8/2022 around 11 a.m. at Elemi Street, Off Afao Road, Ado Ekiti in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District did break into the dwelling house of one Daramola Olubunmi and committed felony. Also on the same day, date and place, Ugar Ebenezer did steal bundles of copper wire valued N1.4m, property of Daramola Olubunmi,” the charge read.

Sadiq Adeniyi, the police prosecutor said, “The offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 322 and 302 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.”

To prove his case, Adeniyi, called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, pliers, and bundles of electric cables among others as exhibits.

The defendant, who was led in evidence to speak in his defense by his lawyer Adeyinka Opaleke, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as he called no witness.

Magistrate Dolamu Babalogbon, in his ruling, who said that the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt, found the defendant guilty as charged.

“On count one, the defendant is sentenced to one-year imprisonment. On count two, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment. The terms are to be served concurrently or in lieu of the terms, the convict is to restitute the sum of N1m to the nominal complainant,” Babalogbon ruled.