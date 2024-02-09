Man Jailed Seven Years For Attempted Robbery

For attempted robbery, a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced one Toheeb Korede to seven years imprisonment.

This is as Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe found Korede guilty of the charge against him by the State Government.

Korede was initially facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery under sections 299 & 297(2)(a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

He was however sentenced on both charges due to sufficient evidence of conspiracy and actual robbery as presented by the Lagos State Government.

The discovery of a handmade pistol in Korede’s possession led to his conviction for attempted robbery.

The convict, who was arrested on November 11, 2020, and arraigned November 17, 2020, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Adebanke Ogunode-led prosecution counsel, brought forward witnesses including a victim. The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) also testified against Korede.

In his testimony, the witness recounted his encounter with three men on a motorcycle at the Jakande bus stop in Eti-Osa, Lagos, stating that Korede and another individual robbed him of his smartphone and N125,000 at gunpoint.