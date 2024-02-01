“Many Don’t Understand The Struggle, I’ve Been There” – Reekado Banks Sympathises With Wizkid Over His Late Mother

Reekado Banks, a popular artist, has written an emotional statement of support to WizKid, sharing in his pain over the passing of his mother.

After his mother passed away in August, WizKid revealed recently that he hasn’t been much of himself and has continued to grieve over his mother’s passing.

Reekado Banks posted on his Instagram page that he had experienced comparable suffering.

The former Mavin artist said he knows what WizKid is going through because he experienced a similar loss in September 2022 and things haven’t been the same since.

READ MORE: “Mama Left Me And I Lost Myself” – Wizkid Reveals Months After Mother’s Death

In his words,

“I feel my bro Wiz!! I’ve been there since September 2022, when I lost my mum. Many don’t understand the struggle; but soldier man gats keep showing up like nothing happened.

We Move”

SEE POST: