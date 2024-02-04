“Marriage Is Not An Achievement But Finding The Right Partner Is” – Mary Remmy Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku, a well-known actress, wrote an open letter to married women explaining why being married isn’t an achievement.

She chastised married women on her Instagram page for viewing marriage as a personal accomplishment and pressuring single people to get married.

Remmy Njoku asserted that finding the perfect spouse to marry rather than getting married itself qualifies as achievement.

She insisted that individuals shouldn’t be forced into marriage and should be free to take their time finding the ideal companion.

She composed,

“Dear married women

Enough!!! Marriage is not an achievement. Finding the RIGHT partner is. Give them space to make one of the biggest decisions of their. Lives. Let them find GOOD partners in peace. Haba!

Over 60% of couples CLAIM happiness often due to societal expectations Na so una push Ifeoma, she go marry Nonsense Every weekend na hospital appointment for blacke eye, and spiritual warfare against physical side chicks. Yet she sef dey troll single girls for SM.

Rest Biko . Focus on the Economy! And Let the singles BREATHE”

