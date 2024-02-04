TikTok Influencer, Oloba Salo In Tears As His Multi-Million Naira Car Burst Into Flames

FunnyHorje, also known as Oloba Salo, a popular TikTok influencer, cried profusely after revealing that his multi-million naira car caught fire while on his trip to Lagos State.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, the TikTok influencer was seen showcasing his automobile as it caught fire distant from where he was standing.

He asked his followers for assistance as the automobile was burning while he was crying, saying,

“My fans, my car has burnt; help me. I was coming to Lagos, my fans, help me. My car has burnt; help me.”

Many social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts,

READ MORE: Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Okafor Finally Breaks Silence On Drama With Family

See comments,

@deyola_a: “They don dey do my baby ooo.”

@5kipp3x: “Glad he’s alive , he go buy another one.”

@NuJhayhne: “maybe engine failure or something but omo.”

@3ffizzzyy: “omo this is not normal.”

@BIGMOYO11: “All dese curse Wey himself dey curse ppl reach cause dese stuffs.”

@Akintun_de28: “Sha nah kan online fans go help am save the brining car.”

@iamWezle: “This should never happen to anyone.”

SEE POST: