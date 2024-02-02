Mohbad’s Father Examines Son’s Corpse Months After Exhumation

Family of late musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as MohBad, has paid a visit to the mortuary where their son’s body has been kept since it was exhumed.

On Thursday, PUNCH Metro received a statement containing these information.

The statement, which was signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the family’s legal team, stated that the visitation was required since there were allegations that the government was supposedly stopping people from visiting the mortuary.

According to Odumosu, no one imposed any restrictions on the visitation.

“The Aloba family and their legal team were at the morgue last Friday to see the remains of the late singer–Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.

“Contrary to the fake news that the family of the late singer, (IlerioluwaOladimeji Aloba’s family), were not allowed to see his body at the morgue, the legal team and his family sighted the corpse last Friday,” Odumosu disclosed in the statement.

She stated that the visiting team consisted of Mohbad’s father, Mr. Gurexy, a supporter of the advocacy group, Justice for Mohbad, Emmanuel Oroko, Esq., and herself, who both represented the new law company hired by the deceased’s family.

READ MORE: “I Can Die For My Wife” – Aproko Doctor Reveals

According to Odumosu, the head of the mortuary indicated that the family does not need to submit an application or obtain formal consent from the mortuary administration before viewing the late singer’s remains.