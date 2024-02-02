US Bureau Vows To Investigate Hushpuppi Following Tunde Ednut Birthday Celebration In Prison

Ramon “Hushpuppi” Abbas, a Nigerian prisoner serving an 11-year term, is the subject of an investigation by the US Bureau of Prisons, according to the Peoples Gazette.

After a widely circulated video appeared online that allegedly showed Abbas and other people feasting inside what seemed to be his detention facility in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The prison institution informed Peoples Gazette on Thursday night said, “We take these matters seriously,” adding that the investigation into the viral video’s facts or lack thereof would be led by the “Investigative Department.”

Remember that Tunde Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, had his birthday on January 22, 2024.

A voice in the widely shared video from January 22 that many Nigerians claimed to be Hushpuppi said,

“You can see that we are celebrating you in our own little way, Tude Ednut,”. “Happy birthday, Tunde Ednut! Fried rice is ready.” The voice continued, “Jollof loading, pasta is here as you can see,” as the man with his face hidden behind the camera presented a selection of foods on a white table.

According to The Gazette analysis, it showed a grey double bunk and a bed covered in white sheets.

The features reminiscent of a prison interior, stoked rumours that Abbas was really having a swell time celebrating his friend’s birthday behind bars.