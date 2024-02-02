Nigeria’s Super Eagles Beat Angola To Reach AFCON Semis

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated Angola 1-0 to become the first team to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a lone goal from Ademola Lookman in the 41st minute gave Nigeria the lead and victory.

From the start of the quarter-final game against Angola, the Super Eagles looked more promising in attack but lacked composure in the penalty box.

After an intense first 40 minutes, Nigeria finally broke through via an unstoppable counter-attack.

Alex Iwobi set the counter by passing the ball to Moses Simon who forced his way into the penalty box before he played the ball to Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta forward made no mistake as he made the goalkeeper go the wrong way and placed the ball on the left side of the net on the 41st minute.

His goal against Angola today, February 2, makes it the third time he has scored for Nigeria in the tournament and makes him the 4th Nigerian to score three goals or more in the history of the knockout stages of AFCON.

In the second half, the Super Eagles continued to push for a second goal but the Angolan defense didn’t allow them. Nigeria would have grabbed the second goal when Victor Osimhen headed the ball into the net but the goal was canceled for offside.

Afterward, Angola got an opportunity to equalise but the ball hit the bar and bounced back for the Nigerian defense to clear.

Jose Peseiro’s men have now qualified for the semi-final, where they will face the winner of the last-eight fixture between South Africa and Cape Verde.