“My Mother Was Preparing Pounded Yam When She Birthed Me In Kitchen” – Omashola

Omashola, a popular BBNaija star, said that he was born in a kitchen, which explains why he is better at cooking than his wife, Britnee.

The reality celebrity and his wife were featured in a Valentine’s Special interview, where he revealed his actual birthplace.

Omashola revealed that his birth took place in the kitchen, while his mother was pounding yam.

The birth, he said, was the reason he was a far better cook than his wife.

While speaking, he said,

“I am a better cook than my wife. By the way, I was born in the kitchen. My mum was cooking pounded yam when she gave birth to me.”

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day: “Use That Money To Help Someone In Your Family” – Paul Okoye Cautions Men Against Reckless Spending

It is worth noting that Omashola had his white wedding with his South African wife in December 2023 after welcoming their first child together.