Police Arrest Man For Killing 20-Yr-Old Girlfriend In Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, on Wednesday, said that it has arrested one suspect, identified as Jamiu Salihu, aged 29 in connection to the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Temitope Elemide.

According to a source who spoke with PUNCH, today, revealed that the deceased was reportedly raped and stabbed to death on Sunday at her family residence in Bosero community, Olodo in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The source said: “This incident occurred on Sunday when some hoodlums stormed the residence of this girl, raped her and smashed her head.

“These hoodlums took advantage of the fact that she was the only one at home to carry out the heinous act.”

Meanwhile, before her death, Elemide was reportedly getting ready for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, or UTME.

Also confirming the horrible development to newsmen, today, the the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, described the incident as a murder case, adding that Jamiu had been arrested in connection with the murder.

She said: “There was a suspected murder report on February 25, from Odeda that they met a lifeless body of Elemide inside the room, stabbed with a knife on her head and body.

“There is one Jamiu Salihu, 29 years old boyfriend who is suspected to have committed the heinous crime.

“He was seen coming out from the bush on the said day of the crime.”