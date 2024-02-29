Super Eagles Forward Osimhen Bags Hat-trick As Napoli Beat Sassuolo

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen and his teammate, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted five goals between them as Napoli beat Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Kvaratskhelia scored a brace while Amir Rrahmani saw the back of the net once as the defending Champions, convincingly humiliated the opponent in the Seria A match.

However, despite initial falling behind, Napoli managed to come from behind and secure a comfortable victory, reigniting their aspirations for European football.

Osimhen showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting three goals within a span of 16 minutes, in both halves of the match.

READ MORE: Napoli President Confirms Osimhen’s Departure

This impressive performance brings his goal tally to five in three matches across all competitions since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Napoli remains in ninth place, trailing Roma by four points, who currently occupy the sixth spot in the Europa Conference League standings, following their third victory in the 2024 season.