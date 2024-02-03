Rick Ross Recognises Nigerian Artist, Shouts Out To Odumodublvck, Portable

Rick Ross, a billionaire American artist, has praised Portable Omolalomi and Odumodublvck, two prominent figures among Nigerian Afrobeat musicians.

Rising stars across Africa received a gesture from the Hip-Hop and Rap artist, who is well-known for living the flamboyant lifestyle, from his fleet of flashy cars, expensive Yachts, Cribs and many more.

The American singer, recognised one talent from Ghana and one from South Africa in a video that has been circulating on social media, along with two Nigerian musicians, Portable and Odumodublvck.

“Let’s start with Odumodublvk Nigeria, Portable Nigeria, much love,” he said in part.

Netizen has taken to the comments section to share their excitement…

See some comments…

iamkingdinero1 penned: “Portable has come to STAY 😂😂🙌 that “ AKWOI GRACE “ was not just a slang 👏👏👏.”

sabitalk1 wrote: “This man always loves to make a shoutout to Nigerian entertainers bless him 😍😍😍.”

kennedyexcel stated: “Portable don dey go international like play like play him go win Grammy award before 2027…”

ms_leemart stated: “When portable said “Akwoi Grace” he definitely wasn’t capping.”

mazi_sylva noted: “Ha, portable don set ring light be that😂😂.”

SEE VIDEO: