Rita Dominic Bags Appointment As Director At Actors Guild Of Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is ecstatic about her new appointment as the Director of Actors Guild of Nigeria for Investment Business Development.

She took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

The outstanding actress’s image had only a gratitude symbol and a heart emoji in her caption.

She wrote, “🙏🏽❤

#Repost @actorsguildofnigeria Congratulations @ritadominic”

Rita Dominic is one of Nigeria’s most recognised actresses of all time, and she has a large numbers of awards to prove it.

She has captivated audiences’ attention as a young and fresh actress in 1998, and she has maintained her acting prowess to this day.

