“Insult Me And Face 3 Years In Prison” – Comedian I Go Save Slams Nigerians Dissing Super Eagles Players

Comedian I Go Save has chastised Nigerians for criticising Super Eagles players following their defeat to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final.

In a post on X, I Go Save questioned whether the people making fun of the Nigerian football team were similarly successful in their careers.

He wrote;

“Welldone Super

Let’s Appreciate their great works

Before you blame them; Are you doing well at your place of work???

Insult me and face 3 years in prison”

