“Social Media Is Now A Place Where People Are Free To Express Foolishness” – Ayo Makun Writes

Ayo Makun, a Nigerian comedian and box office king, has sent out a thought-provoking message about the dangers of social media.

He compared social media to the new King Kong, where emotions now take precedence over objective facts, in a lengthy post on his Instagram page.

He observed that a fool is applauded for saying what the public finds endearing, while a wise man is condemned for saying anything opposing it.

Ayo went on to say that social media is a place where being a fool doesn’t require official training.

Speaking on the humorous side of social media, he said that, depending on what they perceive or experience, people wear their ignorance with a great deal of elegance and confidence.

READ MORE: “They Should Renovate, Expand The Prisons” – Shan George Reacts To 3-Years Jail Term For President Tinubu Critics

He composed,

“Social media is now the new King Kong, where feelings are now more important than objective facts. If a foolish person comes out and says something that unlocks the feelings of an audience, he or shë gets praised. But if a wise person comes and says something contrary to how people want to feel, he or shë gets persecuted.

Social media is a place where you don’t need formal training to know how to be a fool. You just have to be born foolish and be free enough to express your foolishness. It’s a place that gives you confidence even in your ignorance. It is the only place where you can freely express the nothingness of your not knowing close to anything before your interferences.

The funny part is that a lot of people carry their ignorance with a lot of class and a lot of confidence based on what they see or feel. But we must also understand that each community is entitled to have a fool or a community of fools that recognizes and accepts the foolishness of others as a brand to submit to. Such foolishness does not stop you from being a man or woman. It does not even stop you from not having fans and followers cut across the strata of different foolish endeavors.

Having said that, more foolish people will continue to evaluate their performances in the space by creating sensationalism and negative viral content for the entertainment pleasures of their different audiences. But as long as foolish individuals do not care about the stress, pain, anxiety, loneliness, and depression they bring you, the more it is also very important for them to enjoy the consequences of their actions.

Dr. Richard Ayodeji Makun (MFR)”.

SEE POST: