Eva Alordiah Laments As Fans Refused To Stream Her New Song

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the poor reception her recently released single has received since making a comeback in the industry.

She bemoaned on Twitter that people were clamouring with her to return to the music industry and that they would listen to and appreciate whatever song she releases.

However, the song’s streaming numbers remained low even 48 hours after Eva’s new single “I Look Good” was made available.

After berating her fans for not keeping their promise, the hip-hop artist asked them to decide if they were “down.”

The rapper stated that only thirty people had clicked on the music link she posted on social media and that she may return to her normal 9 to 5 job.

She said if people are not ready to listen to her song, they should let her know so that she would quit the music finally and explore other career paths.

She wrote,

“I don’t understand these fans that I have oh! Ahhh! It’s like you people need to decide if you’re down for this or not.

Boya I should cancel fans and focus on AC. Because, I’m not getting why 500+ people claim they want my new music yet only 30 people clicked the link to pre-save.

The data below cannot lie 👇 Boya I’ll get a 9-to-5 cause this music you people are asking for… it’s beginning to look like error.

Do you want it???? Or do you not want it! Eyin fans 😭 Ah! Let me go back into my shell 🐚 or a warm hole to crawl back into 🕳️ #SadEva ☹️”