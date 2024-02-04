“Stop Spraying Naira At Social Events” – FG Warns Musicians

The National Orientation Agency, urged musicians in the country, to stop the abuse of the national currency at social events.

The Director General of the Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the appeal in a letter addressed to both the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) and the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN), on Sunday.

He warned against the indiscriminate spraying of naira notes at social events, reminding them of the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007 and the need to preserve the integrity of national symbols including the naira.

He said: “CBN Act makes it punishable by fines, imprisonment or both for any person caught “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasion or otherwise” the letter said.

“It is better late than never to right our wrongs, that though it may be difficult for some to adjust, the capacity of our people to do the right thing and value what is ours will reflect on the nation’s stride to greatness.

“In addition, the Director-General clarified that monetary appreciations during social events are not illegal but the act of spraying and stepping on the Naira is prohibited and punishable under the law.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, convicted and sentenced Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, to six months imprisonment for spraying and stepping on the new Naira notes at a social event in the state.

It was gathered that her conviction was announced by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in a statement made available on Thursday.