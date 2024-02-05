Tacha Shows Support For Nicki Minaj Following Her 12th Grammy Snub

Natacha Anita Akide, also known as Tacha, a Nigerian reality TV star, has named Barbadian rapper Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time, despite her Grammy issues.

The song “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj was nominated for two Grammy Awards, one each for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media, yet neither of them did she won.

The Grammy organisers, however, “mistakenly” announced Nicki’s “Barbie World” as the winner of the Best Rap Song category on Sunday night, but later changed it to “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike and “Andre 3000,” which featured Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

The error outraged Nicki Minaj fans, who have received 12 Grammy nominations in 20 years but yet to win a single award.

In response to the snub, Tacha, a fan of Nicki Minaj, took to X to share a photo of the ‘Anaconda’ singer with the caption: “Nicki Minaj still remains the GOAT.”

