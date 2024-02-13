The Most Common Online Casino Scams and How to Avoid Them

As more people are shifting to online casinos, the chances of encountering scams and related fraudulent activities are also on the rise. This is because the whole setup of online casinos is attractive to scammers as it involves loading funds from your bank to an online account. And if you are not careful, you can easily fall victim to these individuals and lose your funds or give them sensitive information.

In this guide, we’ll look at various common online casino scams and tell you how you can avoid them. This will let you enjoy slots or online table games with peace of mind.

Unlicensed and Unregulated Online Casinos

These are online casinos that operate outside the oversight of regulatory authorities. Without regulation, these casinos pose lots of risks to players, such as mishandling financial and personal information. The casinos might also engage in unethical practices such as rigging games or refusing to pay winnings.

To avoid falling victim to such online casinos, verify their license. Reputable online casinos usually provide this information at the bottom of the main page, and you should then search about the licensing body online. Additionally, take time to read through reviews and testimonials from other players in various forums. This will help you to gauge if the online casino pays the players or engages in unfair gaming practices.

Rigged Online Casino Games

Some unscrupulous online casinos manipulate the outcomes of the games to ensure that players lose more often than they win. A common rigging technique involves interfering with the random number generators (RNGs) in favor of the house. Other manipulations include altering the Return to Player (RTP) code to lower the player’s odds of winning.

Stick to trusted and popular online casinos to protect yourself from rigged games. If you don’t trust a game or if it’s not from a well-known provider, you can investigate whether the game providers use certified RNGs or undergo regular independent audits. This will allow you to verify the casino’s integrity and ensure fairness in game outcomes. In case you encounter unusual patterns in game outcomes or suspect foul play, you can search online for similar concerns and notify the relevant regulatory authorities if necessary.

Phishing Scams

Phishing scams involve fraudulent activities or attempts that aim to obtain sensitive information from unwitting players. In most scams, malicious people pose as legitimate and trustworthy entities, and are usually after login credentials and financial details. After getting the above information, scammers commit identity theft, which usually results in financial losses or severe online crimes.

In the context of online casinos, phishing scams may come in the form of fake emails or messages that may lead you to a fake cloned casino website. Clone casino websites mimic legitimate online casinos, but their sole purpose is to steal login information and use it to access your account.

The proven way to avoid phishing scams is to never click on unknown suspicious links. If you happen to click on one, never provide personal information unless you know the entity’s legitimacy. Also, use strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication, check for HTTPS security, and avoid sharing sensitive information with anyone online.

Delayed or Nonexistent Payouts

This is one of the indicators of a classic online casino scam. Usually, the casino will cite technical difficulties and other excuses when it’s time to pay out winnings to players. Other times, they may delay the payouts and then pay some, not all, players.

To avoid this scam, go for casinos with a reputation for timely and hassle-free withdrawals. Also, read the terms and conditions carefully to know more about the withdrawal limits or processing fees. If you find that it doesn’t abide by these times, that’s a red flag you shouldn’t miss.

Fake Bonuses and Promotions

This is another common tactic to lure and scam unsuspecting online casino players. For enticing and scamming purposes, the bonuses and promotions are usually too good to be missed. For instance, a casino may offer first-time players free playing rounds, five times deposit bonuses, and other mouth-watering rewards. However, the catch is in the attached conditions and wagering requirements.

To avoid this scam, read the fine print and understand the terms and conditions. Consider associated withdrawal limits, wagering requirements, and eligible games. Also, avoid too good-to-be-true offers which promise extravagant returns. Chances are that they are not true.