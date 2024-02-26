Van Dijk’s Late Header Helps Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

Virgil van Dijk’s late header, gave Liverpool a remarkable 1-0 Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley, on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Van Dijk had seen a header contentiously ruled out for offside during the game but there was no reprieve for Chelsea when he glanced home another from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner in the 118th minute.

However, Liverpool’s 10th triumph in the competition was achieved without a host of injured star names, including forward trio Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, also losing Ryan Gravenberch when he was taken off on a stretcher after Moises Caicedo’s first-half challenge.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s side have achieved the first part of a potential quadruple in the manager’s farewell season, but it was a bitter blow to Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

They have now lost six successive Wembley finals, including three against Liverpool, and wasted a host of opportunities here.

Meanwhile, Kloop will be looking forward to add more to his trophy’s cabinet as he remains leader of the league’s table with a closed gap of one point above defending Champions, Manchester City.