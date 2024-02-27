“Why I’ll Never Forgive Noble Igwe” – Seyi Law (Video)

Nigerian comedian Seyitan Lawrence Aletile, best known by his stage as Seyi Law, has discussed his conflict with Noble Igwe.

Recall during the weekend a snippet of Seyi Law’s interview with Nedu on his podcast, The Honest Bunch podcast had captured the comedian making a threat to the media personality.

Seyi Law vowed to thrash Noble Igwe to a pulp in the widely shared clip.

The video did not, however, provide an explanation for the threat.

On Monday, the interview was finally released, and Seyi Law explained why he despised Noble Igwe.

He stated that during the election, Noble wrote a post and brought his wife into it, causing several of his admirers to insult her.

Seyi Law revealed that someone had called his wife an outcast, which left him enraged.

The comedian made it clear that he would never forgive Noble Igwe unless he apologises to his wife, and that if they ever met, he would beat up the media personality.

In his words,

“If there is somebody in my industry that I will never forgive, Noble Igwe. I will never forgive him. I am mentioning it publicly, I will never forgive him till he apologizes to my wife.

During the election, he made a post and put my wife’s name, and someone under the comment called my wife an outcast.

So if Noble Igwe dey heat or watch this program, the day our path crosses, if Noble mistakenly touches my body, I will beat him to the extent that the world will ask what he did wrong”.

SEE POST: