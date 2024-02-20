“Younger President Like Peter Obi Or Sowore Would’ve Done Better” – Daddy Freeze Addresses Economic Crisis (Video)

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has explained why the country’s hardships would have been better handled by a younger president, such as Peter Obi or Omoyele Sowore.

In an Instagram live session, he revealed that he backed the Africa Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in the general election, believing that he or the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would have performed better.

According to him, even if they did nothing different than what President Tinubu is now doing, they would have the backing of young people, particularly those in the Diaspora, who are interested in investing in the country’s economy.

He went on to say that this would have served as anaesthesia during the economic boom, and that confidence is the most crucial factor missing from Tinubu’s government.

He said,

“I supported Omoyele Sowore and I know a lot of youths supported Peter Obi, they probably would have to do the same thing that this government is doing, the only difference is that they would have served as the anesthesia while this economic surge is going on. The youths were more connected to people like Peter Obi and what did they stand to gain from him? They would believe that whatever he was doing was in their best interest.

“The suffering might not have been anyway better, the only thing I believe is that a younger president like Omoyele Sowore or Peter Obi will gain the confidence of Nigerians in Diaspora who want to invest in the country. The confidence many youths would have given Peter Obi or Omoyele Sowore is what is lacking in this government.”

