”You’re Supposed To Seek Our Permission” – Timaya Charged For Song Theft

Timaya, a well-known artist in Nigeria, has been charged with song theft by Cultural Music Group, known as United Boys Culture of Etche, in Rivers State.

The group leader asserted that Timaya’s current song, “Dey Your Dey,” plagiarised their song of the same name without permission in a video posted on their Tiktok page.

The leader of the cultural music group pleaded with Timaya to stop copying their ideas, citing the singer’s earlier infringement on another of their songs, “As E Dey Sweet Us, E Dey Pain Dem,”.

In his words,

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our brother, Mr. Timaya. I am the leader of United Boys Culture of Etche, Rivers State. We are the original owners of the song, ‘Dey Your Dey.’ I want to plead with you, you know that the song has been trending since October last year. If you want to remix our song, you are supposed to seek our permission.

“But you just went ahead to remake the song. That was how you remake ‘As E Dey Sweet Us, E Dey Pain Dem’ without our permission. Please, leave our songs. I am begging you, Mr. Timaya.”