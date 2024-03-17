“Being An Entertainer In Lagos Can Cause Mental Health Problems” — Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong

Daniel Etim-Effiong, an actor and producer, has stated that being a performer and living in Lagos State can lead to mental health concerns.

The actor who recently welcomed a child with his wife stated this in an interview with Sunday Scoop. He said,

“I am a human being and entertainer who lives in Lagos, so, I would have issues with my mental health. I have a very understanding wife, and she encourages me to get therapy. So, I have a therapist, and it has been very helpful to me. I also have a very strong support system (God, my family and friends), which plays a huge role in ensuring that my mental health is in check.”

Daniel also remarked that anyone who wishes to excel in the entertainment sector must have good management in place.

He said, “It is about having a structure and management team that does all the work of booking and scheduling, and making sure I meet all my engagements on time. I am able to combine my different roles as an actor, producer, host and personal life by planning and having a good structure in place. When one plans and works hard towards it, everything will fall into place. In this industry, that is what one needs to survive.”

Etim-Effiong also mentioned that his wife is responsible for a significant portion of his achievement.

In his words,

“I am one of those who believe that womanhood is life, because they birth life and we owe our lives to them. My wife is everything to me. She basically runs my schedule and structure. She has a management company that manages me and runs the household so, I owe a lot of my success to her. I love her.”