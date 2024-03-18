”Boko Haram Burnt Our House Down While We Were Inside” – Actress Susan Pwajok

Susan Pwajok, a Nollywood actress, has shared how Boko Haram destroyed her family’s house in Jos, Plateau State, while they were still inside.

She narrated how they managed to escape unhurt.

Susan stated in the most recent edition of her podcast, Surviving Lagos, alongside her mother Carol Pwajok, that the terrorists also burnt her grandfather’s vehicles and all of their assets.

While speaking, she said,

“I was in Jos, Boko Haram attacked our house. They burnt our house down to the ground and we were in the house. I was with my cousins. My mum was in Lagos.

“Me, my grandparents and my two cousins, we crawled to the garden to hide and watched the house burn down. They burnt my grandfather’s hilux, benz, and all our properties. Imagine your whole life just coming down. Because that was my childhood house. We had to rebuild the house.”