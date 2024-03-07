Boy Kills Uncle While Playing With Grandpa’s Gun In Bayelsa

A 15-year-old boy has reportedly shot his mother’s younger brother while playing with his grandfather’s local gun at Ogbotobo community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Wednesday, left the entire community in mourning, as the uncle later died at a medical facility where he was rushed for treatment.

According to a sources from the community, told Daily Trust that the young boy was fond of using his grandfather’s gun to play with neighbours.

The source added that the grandpa, identified as Jamaica Konbofawei, had loaded the gun the previous night when he heard movement of animals close to their compound.

The following morning, the boy reportedly took the gun and pulled the trigger, shooting his uncle in the process.

Confirming the horrible development on Thursday, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, said: “The command is on it please.”