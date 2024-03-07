Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says he is willing to abdicate his position if that’s what it will take to end the crisis the State is grappling with.

Former Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the economic and political control of the State.

It got worse as it led to the razing of the State House of Assembly complex after an attempt by the state lawmakers to impeach the Governor.

Following the brouhaha, in a bid to quell the fire, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to step. He implored the warring parties to sheath their swords, leading to the signing of an accord between Fubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Wike.

This also saw twenty-seven members of the State House of Assembly loyal to Wike defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in an attempt to impeach the Governor.

Speaking on the crisis on Thursday in an interview with African Independent Television, Fubara said that no sacrifice would be too big for him to pay for the success of the administration.

READ ALSO: FCTA To Crush All Commercial Motorcycles Impounded In Abuja

He disclosed that he genuinely loved Rivers state and would do what he could to make sure the state was not plunged into turmoil.

“No sacrifice would be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration. And the reason is simple: it’s not political love. It’s not because I want to gain any favour from anybody, my interest and love for our dear state is genuine. I am not trying to say I want to be one man that will be there to decide the fate of all. No. But let Rivers State remain.

“My burden at that time was not the issue of all the drama, it is the issue of Rivers people who have made sacrifice, who are seeing opportunity, and it looks as if their hope has been dashed. They were the one I was worried about; what would be their fate, that was my trouble, it was not about me.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace to the State, I can even tell you to come and take it. It’s not about me. People should know although definitely I am here, I will go but Rivers State will remain.

“I’m the governor, there are things I could have done and there would be total crisis but the ability to restrain in the face of crisis even when you have the power to do things is maturity,” he said.