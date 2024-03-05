Dangote Renames Refinery Road After Herbert Wigwe

The chairman of Dangote business group, Aliko Dangote has renamed the road leading to his Lagos refinery after the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

The announcement was made on Monday during a special event held in honour of the late banker at Eko Hotel, Lagos, titled ‘Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – A Professional Legacy.’

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Dangote described Wigwe as a dependable mentee who was willing to go the extra mile to support him, his business, and his family.

He said: “To immoratalise my beloved friend, my brother, and mentee, I’ve actually decided to name our major refinery and petrochemical road-out of the 120km road, the biggest road will now be named Herbert Wigwe.

“I am proud to name it after him, my devoted friend, mentee, and supporter. I will forever cherish the warmth of his friendship.”

Recall that in a sad development, on February 9, Wigwe, his wife, Doreen; son Chizi; and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash that occurred near a border town between California and Nevada in the United States.

However, the United States of America, has commenced investigation into the cause of crash of the helicopter.