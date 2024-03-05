“My Wedding Won’t Be An Elaborate One” – Broda Shaggi

Samuel Animashaun Perry, often called Broda Shaggi, a skit creator and actor, has stated that if he decides to marry today, he will not have a lavish wedding.

The actor stated that he is “not a fan of big weddings,” emphasising that he enjoys keeping his life private.

In a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Shaggi stated that he will not be rushing into marriage.

In his words,

“I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I’m going to get married, I’m not a fan of big weddings.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it.

“But I believe in love. I believe in one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids.”

“I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage.”