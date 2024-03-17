The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), at the weekend, ordered the arrest of some youths in Delta over the killing of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.

Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, acting Director Defence Information, said the troops were attacked by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024.

According to his statement, the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government area6 of Delta State responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State evolved.

His words, “The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding Officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.

Reacting! Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa in response, directed the immediate investigation to reveal the motive and arrest those involved in the heinous crime.

He however reiterated that the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are in place to unravel the motive behind the attack,” he said.