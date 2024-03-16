Police Nab Man For Raping 13-Year-Old Sister In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos state Police Command, arrested a man identified as Adepoju Ifedayo for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old sister.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this know via his X account on Saturday.

Hundeyin wrote: “Adepoju Ifedayo reported to the police that his neighbour allegedly defiled his 13-year-old sister.

“Investigation showed that he indeed was the culprit but was trying to divert attention.”

“Following the survivor’s claim that she sighted a firearm in his room, a search was conducted in his apartment, leading to the recovery of two locally made firearms and three live cartridges, another count: unlawful possession of firearms. Investigation is ongoing.”