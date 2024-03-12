Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, a Nigerian stand-up comedian, and social media host, known by her stage name Real Warri Pikin, has cautioned those who persistently help others at the expense of themselves.

She claimed in an Instagram video that some people are miserable and suffering from long-term mental health issues because they appear to have put themselves in such situations.

The comedian chastised those who receive regular debit notifications for constantly offering to others without receiving anything in return.

She revealed that even though there’s a popular saying that givers never lack, some givers are now beginning to lack because they are unable to set boundaries.

She further stated that some people are passing through depression based on what they intentionally put on themselves.

The comedian cautioned people to be more careful in 2024 and learn to prioritize themselves.

In her words,

“That position that say every two seconds you’re getting debit alert, you dey position wey be say na only you dey give you because they just think say you get, do the one wey your power reach, givers don dey lack o, when givers don dey lack na receivers go first laugh you oh, if you don’t apply wisdom you’ll just die”

