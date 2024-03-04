Guinness World Records Rejects Ghanaian Chef’s 227-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Guinness World Records has rejected Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s bid to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Failatu failed in her attempt to cook continuously for more than 227 hours in January, due to her disregard for the rules about rest periods.

The failed attempt was proclaimed by the organiser, Kafui Dey, and was widely supported by Ghana’s government, military, and celebrities.

“A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt.”

Despite the setback, Chef Abdul-Razak expressed gratitude to her followers, noting that she does not take their importance in her career for granted.