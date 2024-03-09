Herbert Wigwe’s Father Slumps, Reportedly Rushed To Hospital

Shyngle Wigwe, the biological father of late billionaire business mogul and former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, on Saturday, slumped and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

This was made known by a popular influencer on X(formerly Twitter), Tony Ogbuagu who denied the purported death of the late billionaire’s father.

He wrote: “Herbert Wigwe’s father is not dead please.

“He only slumped and has been taken to the hospital. Make una slow down with all these bad news.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that at the burial service for Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and son Chizzy, including hundreds of mourners, dignitaries, and visitors arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.