The lawyer for embattled social media activist Vincent Otse, also known as Very Dark Man, has finally spoken out after being denied bail on Monday.

Tonto Dikeh, an actress, detained the socialite on Friday for cyberbullying and threats to life, according to reports.

Recall that he accused the actress of being a member of the GistLover blog formation, which resulted in multiple death threats from the blog’s detractors, and in exchange, she arrested him for his unfounded claims.

The social media activist, who was scheduled to be released from custody on Monday, was handed a stringent bail condition, making it extremely difficult for him to obtain bail.

His bail condition is for a property and company owner in Abuja with a government seal of oath, as well as the production of an international passport valid for one year and N200m.

Speaking out, his lawyer expressed confidence that the police will be professional enough to release him on bail. However, if they fail, the law will take its course.

He stated that the court procedure is part of the course of the law, and that his family and well-wishers have the right to protest freely both online and offline.

He further mentioned who was behind the arrest, including actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, as well as singer Samklef.

”I believe the police will be professional enough to release your hero on bail and if they fail to do so the law will take its due course, the part of the law is judicial process and his family and well wishers are entitled to protest both online and offline, he has not committed any offence and if he has been accused of committing any offence he’s entitled to his bail, he has been granted bail on stringent terms and he has met his bail conditions. He sends his appreciation to everyone for the strong support you have given him he is proud of you and promises to do more for his country, thank you and God bless you” he said in part.

The troubled socialite has had disagreements with the trio in recent months.

The socialite, who does not appear to be a fan of Tonto, had chastised her for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Nigerian political party infamous for its violence. He also accused her of joining a group that sends goons to terrorise individuals.

For Iyabo Ojo, the two had a public quarrel over her frequent intervention in the late singer Mohbad’s case, and he had labelled the actress a failure.

While for Samklef, he stated that he lost respect for him when he claimed that justice for Mohbad was more about politics than anything else.

