“I Will Retire If They Pay Me Amount Burna Boy Receives For Shows” – Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has disclosed the factors that could force him to give up stand-up comedy.

After learning how much Grammy winner Burna Boy gets paid for each performance, Basketmouth made this statement.

During a performance on his ongoing Cancel Culture Tour in Finland, he stated that, while Burna Boy is frequently paid three to four million dollars for a single music performance, he would never attend another event if they pay him that amount.

READ MORE: Herbert Wigwe’s Daughter, Tochi Breaks Down In Tears As She Eulogizes Late Brother, Chizzy (Video)

In his words,

“Burna Boy is paid 3 to 4 million dollars for a single performance. If they pay me that for a show, that will certainly be my last show”.

Recall that Burna Boy, an Afrobeats musician, earlier revealed that he turned down a $5 million deal to perform in Dubai, UAE.

SEE POST: