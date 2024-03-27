“Kidnappers Must Be Treated As Terrorists” — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that individuals involved in despicable crimes such as kidnapping must be treated as terrorists.

Tinubu led this out on Tuesday at a Ramadan dinner with members of the Federal judiciary led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The President disclosed that those who resorted to kidnapping children were cowards, incapable of confronting the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said: “We must treat kidnappers as terrorists. They are cowardly. They have been degraded.

“They look for soft targets. They go to schools and kidnap children and cause disaffection.

“We must treat them equally as terrorists in order to get rid of them, and I promise you we will get rid of them.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of kidnapping has continues, mostly in northern part of the country.