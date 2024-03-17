The Lagos State Government, at the weekend, opened food markets known as ‘Ounje Eko’ to sell food items at discounted rates across five divisions of the State.

The five divisions Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry and Lagos (Eko).

According to the State, the discounted sale of food items begins today – Sunday, March 17.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said food items such as rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, among others, will be sold at 25 percent discount to residents.

Omotoso noted that to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring. For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed.

“A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets,” the statement read.

He disclosed that the markets will be opened in 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

Omotoso furthered that the Governor called on Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.