Lagos Govt Nabs Hoodlums Collecting Levy On Pedestrian Bridge (Video)

The Lagos State Government has arrested yet to be identified suspects for allegedly extorting traders and residents who use pedestrian bridge in the Yaba area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known via his X handle on Thursday.

Wahab disclosed that the arrest was made in response to a viral video where the suspects were seen carrying out the act.

The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed were reported to have imposed N100 levy on each pedestrian with luggage.

Wahab added that the culprits would be charged to court.

He wrote: “In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traiders and other lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.

“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue.”