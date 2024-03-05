“Looting Of Abuja Warehouse A Criminal Act, Suspects Will Face Trial”- FCT Minister

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmoud has said that the looting of a warehouse in the area is a criminal act, vowed that suspects arrested will face trial.

Recall that Some angry residents on Sunday, attacked and looted the warehouse in the Gwagwa-Tasha of the FCT, carting away food items.

READ MORE: Hardship: Angry Residents Break Into Govt Warehouse In Abuja, Steal Food Items (Video)

However, during an inspection tour of the facility on Monday, Mariya via her X account, lamented over the level of damage to the facility, expressing disappointment concerning the incident.

She said: “I was at the Gwagwa-Tasha warehouse to ascertain the level of damage penultimate Sunday by hoodlums.

“This act is beyond hunger, it is a criminal act!!! What I saw was an unfortunate incident, a situation whereby hoodlums carted away all the grains and other foodstuff including the roofs and fence.

“I am disappointed over the attitude of the youths within the area and those found culpable will be brought to book. Also, the Administration would establish a police post in all government warehouses across the territory going forward.”