Dr. Richard Somiari, Director of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, stated on Wednesday that the results of an autopsy performed on deceased musician Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad) would be available in the next three or four weeks.

Somiari offered the guarantee when testifying during a coroner’s inquiry regarding the singer’s death.

On Wednesday, defence counsel cross-examined the witness at the inquest.

Recall that the musician died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day. He was aged 27 years.

His death caused controversy, causing the Lagos State Government to order a coroner’s inquest.

The inquest, which began on October 13, 2023, is being held at the Ikorodu Magistrates Court.

Somiari told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi: “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

The forensic expert assured the public that the autopsy samples would be adequately secured and monitored.

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

Also testifying, Mr Sadiq Ayobami, also known as Spending, stated that he last saw the deceased the day before his death.

He stated that they both attended a concert in Ikorodu before returning to his house, where he departed before the artist died.

READ MORE: “I Was Cage Dancer, Did Everything To Make Ends Meet, My First Pay Check Was N150” – Denrele Edun Speaks On Past Struggles (Video)

Mrs. Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, asked the deceased’s parents to take their issues to court over the paternity of the singer’s child rather than using social media.

The hearing was deferred by Coroner T. A. Shotobi until April 15.

Shotobi directed that all participants in the inquest be present on that day.