Famous comedian Francis Agoda, better known by his stage name I Go Dye, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Delta State Government to form a panel of inquiry to look into the tragic incident that occurred in Okuama community that claimed the lives of 16 soldiers as well as many innocent villagers.

In a message sent to VANGUARD on Wednesday, the entertainer emphasised that “the good people of Okuama community should help security operatives with useful information to fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric act and prevent innocent victims from being victims”.

I Go Dye stated that for the past few days, following the event in Okuama community, Ughelli, Delta State, they have been in shock and unable to comprehend what had occurred.

READ MORE: “I Was Cage Dancer, Did Everything To Make Ends Meet, My First Pay Check Was N150” – Denrele Edun Speaks On Past Struggles (Video)

He wrote, “It is an irrefutable tragedy, they were serving their father’s land to maintain peace and security. I or anyone would have been on that mission unarmed just to restore peace in that region like our departed heroes. The loss of these soldiers is not just an irreparable loss but a blow to their families, our armed forces and also to the entire nation!

” The world is built on our shoulders, only peace and love can sustain our existence. A soldier that lost his life in the cause of fighting terrorism or promoting peace is someone’s child and a family member.

“To our heroes who lost their lives, in the course of service to our nation, I eulogise and celebrate you all for accepting a significant responsibility to defend your father land. Your efforts shall never be in vain!

“I wish to send my condolence to the bereaved families of these officers who died in the line of duty. This barbaric act is not acceptable.

” As a global diplomat for peace advocate ,I condemn the action in its entirety as it is in deviance to the traditional peace that has resumed in the Niger Delta region. I call on the state government to immediately wade in and set up a panel of enquiry into this ugly incidence and also the good people of Okuama community to help security operatives with useful information that will be of help before the situation gets out of control; so that innocent citizens do not become victims of an act perpetrated by a few scoundrels.

The killings of these officers does not portray the good people of Delta as true Deltans that we are. The perpetrators of this dastardly and inhumane act must be brought to book and justice must prevail.”