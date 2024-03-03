“Mr Ibu Suffered Cardiac Arrest For 24 Years – AGN President Reveals

National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has revealed that popular veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu died of cardiac arrest.

Recall that Rollas announced the death of Mr. Ibu via his Instagram page on Saturday night.

However, he described his death as a sad day for the AGN.

Rollas said: “Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

Recall that in October 2023, the actor revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs. He said he was struck by the problem while on a movie set with other Nollywood actors and actresses.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ibu had appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg.

Despite undergoing seven surgeries, including an amputation, Ibu’s condition necessitated prolonged hospitalization before he could finally return home in January, after months of medical care.