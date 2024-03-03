Peter Obi Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Mr Ibu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has expressed his condolences over the passing of seasoned Nollywood actor John Okafor, well known as Mr. Ibu.

In a condolence letter posted on his X, formerly Twitter, page on Sunday, Obi remarked that Mr Ibu’s death was a big loss not only to the entertainment business, but also to the country.

His tweet partly read, “His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy, and spread happiness.

“When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation.