Peter Obi Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Mr Ibu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has expressed his condolences over the passing of seasoned Nollywood actor John Okafor, well known as Mr. Ibu.
In a condolence letter posted on his X, formerly Twitter, page on Sunday, Obi remarked that Mr Ibu’s death was a big loss not only to the entertainment business, but also to the country.
His tweet partly read, “His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy, and spread happiness.
“When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.
“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation.
“Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.
“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days, and the entire Nollywood family.
“We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.”