Burna Boy Receives Certificate Of Honour After Boston Declares March 2 As ‘His Day’ (Video)

Burna Boy, a Nigerian Afrobeat performer, received a certificate of honour on Saturday, March 2, in Boston, Massachusetts.

In celebration of the musician’s performances and advocacy efforts, few days ago, Boston proclaimed March 2 as “Burna Boy’s Day.”

The news was released in a letter endorsed by Boston City Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune.

A video posted on Instagram by Officialhiptv captured the joyful event, showing a female host handing over the two plaques to the ‘Last last’ crooner.

Burna was overwhelmed with enthusiasm as he proudly held the award in front of his supporters and social media users.

The video was captioned,

“Burna Boy receives his certificate of honor after the city of Boston declared 2nd of March “Burna Boy Day”

Fans and followers trooped to comment section to hail Burna Boy. They shared their thoughts.

See some comments below…

dookieeofficial said, “Wey eedris dey .. u sure say u no go find way apologise to this boy ? Read your bible no shame in it .”

iam_macp said, “Say congratulations, be happy for his win 🏆 pray for yours and move on 👏👏👏👏👏”.

lil_maam said, “But shey Wizkid get “world Wizkid day” too Nii??😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

iamsilvabella said, “Surulere declare tomorrow as idris day 😂”.

