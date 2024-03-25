Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has denied allocating the sum of N6 billion for the Ramadan feeding program in the State.

According to reports, the Governor set aside N6billion on the month-long feeding programme that involves distribution of iftar (breaking of fast) meals to residents of the State. The

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had also queried the Governor to tell the people how the money was spent.

Reacting via X on Sunday morning, Yusuf noted that the Kano State government had budgeted the sum of N1,197,700,000 for the programme throughout the Islamic month of Ramadan.

READ ALSO: Ramadan Feeding: ‘Look At This Nonsense’ – Gov. Yusuf Faults Dishonesty, Funds’ Mismanagement Of Handlers

“Over the past few days, I’ve observed heightened media speculations about our government purportedly budgeting the sum of six billion naira for the Ramadan Feeding Program.

“I wish to categorically state that the actual amount for the program is the sum of one billion one hundred and ninety seven million seven hundred thousand naira, for the whole month,” he posted.

He, therefore, urged the media to report verified information after seeking it from the government sources before going to press.

“I counsel the media to ensure that they get their figures regarding our projects from the proper sources without giving credence to speculative figures,” he added.